Comedian Ralphie May dead at 45

NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 21: Comedian Ralphie May hosts the 26th Annual Pollstar Awards at Ryman Auditorium on February 21, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Pollstar, 2015 Getty Images)

Comedian Ralphie May died Friday morning of cardiac arrest after battling pneumonia, his manager confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter, among others.

TMZ first reported news of his death at the age of 45.

His body was found inside a private home in Las Vegas, manager Judi Marmel told TMZ.

Earlier this year the comedian kicked off a residency at Harrah's in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, he had performed his show there Thursday night.

He finished second on "Last Comic Standing" in 2003. Just two days before his death, Ralphie May won the Casino Comedian of the Year award at the Global Gaming Expo.

This hurts too much. @Ralphie_May helped me so much. Rest In Peace. Thank you for all the love you have given me. Thank you for everything. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 6, 2017

I love you @Ralphie_May rest in paradise my friend. Thank you for giving me my first break in hollywood. — Jo Koy (@Jokoy) October 6, 2017

Oh man fellow comedian and friend Ralphie May just died. So crazy. RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) October 6, 2017

