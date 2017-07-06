Report: Joan Lee, wife of Stan Lee, dies at 93

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 04: Comic book legend Stan Lee and wife Joan Lee attend a ceremony honoring Stan Lee with the 2,428th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 4, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2011 Getty Images)

Joan Lee, wife of Marvel Comics' Stan Lee, has died at the age of 93, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"I can confirm the sad news that Joan Lee passed away this morning quietly and surrounded by her family," a spokesperson for Stan Lee and his family said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "The family ask that you please give them time to grieve and respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Sources told the outlet that Joan Lee suffered a stroke earlier in the week and had been hospitalized.

