At least 26 reported dead in clash of Mexican gangs

Authorities say at least 26 people have been killed in a clash of armed groups in northern Mexico.

Chihuahua state prosecutors' spokesman Felix Gonzalez says members the La Linea gang and a faction of the Sinaloa cartel were involved in the incident.

Gonzalez tells Milenio television that the gunfight occurred early Wednesday morning in the town of Las Varas, about 185 miles (300 kilometers) northwest of the state capital. He says investigators were still at the remote scene.

Mexico is experiencing its highest murder total in at least 20 years as splintered drug cartels battle for territory.

