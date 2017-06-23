DAYTON, OHIO - A Thunderbird F-16 was involved in an incident Friday at the Dayton Air Show, according to multiple reports.
Law enforcement officials confirmed to WHIOTV that the military plane wound up on its top after landing at the Dayton International Airport.
A photographer for the news station said the two-seat Thunderbird landed and was taxing toward the staging area when it appeared a gust of wind flipped the jet.
There has been no word on injuries yet.
WHAT WE KNOW RIGHT NOW: Dayton Air Show Thunderbird Crash #DaytonAirShow https://t.co/ODhooNk2Ge pic.twitter.com/iFZZEgmHi6— journalnews (@journalnews) June 23, 2017
