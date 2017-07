MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 16: John McCain attends the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival Opening Ceremony on June 16, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis, 2017 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

Arizona senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, according to a statement released by his office Wednesday night.

McCain had been hospitalized prior to the announcement for a blood clot.

In the statement, his office said the senator's underlying health is "excellent" and he remains in good spirits.

