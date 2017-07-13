'SNL,' Westworld' lead Emmy Award nominations with 22 nods

The SNL stage on display during a media preview on May 29, 2015 at the Saturday Night Live: The Exhibition, celebrating the NBC programs 40-year history. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.)

"Saturday Night Live" and the sci-fi drama "Westworld" are at the top of the Emmy nominations with 22 bids each.

The long-running "SNL" received a wealth of awards for its cast, hosts and guest stars, including one to Alec Baldwin for his recurring portrayal of President Donald Trump.

Other leading nominees announced Thursday in Los Angeles include "Feud: Bette and Joan" and "Stranger Things" with 18 nominations; "Veep" with 17 bids, and "Big Little Lies" and "Fargo" with 16 nominations each.

Breakout network drama "This is Us" received 11 nods, including the first best-drama series for a broadcast network show since "The Good Wife" in 2011.

The Emmys will air Sept. 17 on CBS.

Drama series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

House of Cards (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (NBC)

Comedy series

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Veep (HBO)

Lead actor, drama series

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

Lead actress, drama series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Lead actor, comedy series

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets (FX)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)

Lead actress, comedy series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)Supporting actor, drama series

Supporting actor, drama series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix)

Michael Kelly, House of Cards (Netflix)

David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is us (NBC)

Jeffrey Wright, West World (HBO)

© 2017 Associated Press