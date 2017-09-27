This is the most popular city in the world to visit

Tourists take photographs on the Brooklyn Bridge, March 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A new report lists Bangkok, Thailand as the world's most popular city among travelers.

The Mastercard Global Destination Cities report states that in 2016 Bangkok welcomed 19.4 million visitors who spent a total of $14.1 billion. The no. 2 city on the list, London, hosted 19.1 million visitors who spent a total of $16.1 billion.

The U.S. had one city in the top 20: New York, which ranked no. 6 with 12.7 million visitors in 2016. Those visitors spent a total of $17 billion.

Miami, meanwhile, is among the world's hottest destinations. The number of international overnight visitors it hosts annually grew by 10.2 percent between 2009-2016, according to the report.

Here's the top 20 destination cities from the report:

Bangkok, Thailand London Paris Dubai, United Arab Emirates Singapore New York Seoul, South Korea Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Tokyo Istanbul, Turkey Hong Kong Barcelona, Spain Amsterdam, the Netherlands Milan, Italy Taipei Rome Osaka, Japan Vienna, Austria Shanghai, China Prague, Czech Republic

