Top Democrats strike deal with Trump to protect young immigrants

We break down what DACA is and what it could mean for thousands of immigrants.

September 13, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children — along with some border security enhancements.

The agreement would specifically not include Trump's long-sought border wall. It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants who benefited from a program created by former President Barack Obama that Trump has announced he is ending.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, following a dinner the pair had with Trump at the White House.

It marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has bypassed Republicans to deal with Pelosi and Schumer.

