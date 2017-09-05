US President Donald Trump waits to speak on the phone with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to congratulate him on his recent election victory in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 27, 2017. (Photo: AFP Contributor)

The Donald Trump administration has revealed its plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act, or DACA.

The Obama-era law allows children of illegal immigrants to remain in the U.S. and obtain a work permit if they have met education or military service requirements and have not been charged with any major crimes.

While Attorney General Jeff Session made the announcement Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted a few hours prior that Congress should "get ready to do your job - DACA."

When DACA was first rolled out, President Obama faced criticism over the constitutionality of enforcing such legislation at the executive level. Many Republicans argued the decision should be made by Congress.

Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

The announcement adds yet another issue to the already-full agenda as Congress returns to work after its August recess.

