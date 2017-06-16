US President Donald Trump speaks at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami, Florida, on June 16, 2017. Trump announced a clampdown on US business with Cuba and tighter rules on travel to the island. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN ( (Photo: MANDEL NGAN)

MIAMI - President Trump unveiled plans Friday to re-institute travel and business restrictions with Cuba, reversing yet another Obama administration policy.

"A free Cuba is what we will soon achieve," Trump declared after telling the crowd he was happy to be back with all his friends in 'Little Havana.'

The president added that his administration will expose the crimes of the Castro regime.

"I am cancelling the last administration's completely one-sided deal with Cuba," Trump proclaimed.

As he spoke, The White House released a fact sheet on the key policy changes, which included enhancing restrictions to better enforce the ban on U.S. tourism to Cuba.

"The self-directed, individual travel permitted by the Obama administration will be prohibited," according to the release.

Before the president took the stage, Sen. Marco Rubio made clear his support for the changes and said how many will characterize it as a way to punish the Cuba regime but it will also empower the people of Cuba.

"Whether its 6 months or 6 years, Cuba will be free," Rubio declared. The Florida senator added that he believes when the "enslaved island" is free, people and history will say one key moment happened on this day.

Florida Governor Rick Scott followed Rubio by saying that President Obama's policy was a "capitulation" but Trump's "will stand for freedom."





Vice President Pence introduced the president and added that the U.S. is renewing its commitment to freedom in this hemisphere.

"America stands with the persecuted, the oppressed, and the exploited in Cuba," Pence exclaimed.

"Cuba si, Castro no," the crowd chanted after Pence.

Before touching on Cuba, Trump began his speech by discussing Otto Warmbier's return to the U.S. from North Korea. He also touched on the shooting earlier this week at a GOP Congressional baseball team practice.

He added that because of Congressman Steve Scalise, who remains in critical condition from injuries he suffered in the shooting, "our country will perhaps become closer, more unified, so important."

