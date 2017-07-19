Trump Jr., Paul Manafort invited to testify before Senate Committee

Donald Trump Jr. delivers a speech during a ceremony for the official opening of the Trump International Tower and Hotel on February 28, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort are scheduled to testify next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The committee released its list of witnesses early Wednesday evening for the July 19 hearing.

The president's eldest son came under intense scrutiny following revelations that Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer in June 2016 and thought he would be receiving incriminating information about Hillary Clinton.

While Trump Jr. initially said he took the meeting to discuss U.S. adoption of Russian children, he later acknowledged trying to get info on Clinton.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team is now reviewing Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who offered damaging information related to Hillary Clinton's campaign, a lawyer for one of the participants told USA TODAY on Tuesday.

Manafort, who was Trump's campaign manager at the time, was one of eight people identified as being a part of that June 2016 meeting.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA