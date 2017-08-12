Trump: 'No place' for violence seen in Virginia
President Donald Trump said Saturday there was "no place" in the United States for the kind of violence that broke out at a white nationalist rally in Virginia and appealed to Americans to "come together as one." (Aug. 12) AP
WUSA 4:27 PM. EDT August 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for August 11, 2017
-
Verify: Could you be poisoned by drinking Moscow Mule out of copper cup?
-
Circle Restaurant in Portage County damaged due to fire
-
Plenty of festivals and events this weekend in Cleveland
-
Sparta man enters guilty pleas in sexual assault cases
-
Child dies after mouth taped shut
-
Mother of 4-year-old road rage shooting victim speaks
-
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are both above $300 million
-
Parma Heights showcases parade of flags to remember fallen veterans
-
Ways To Save for Friday, August 11, 2017
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE | Virginia Governor holds press…Aug 12, 2017, 6:29 p.m.
-
1 dead, driver arrested at white nationalist rally…Aug 12, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
-
2 hurt after World War II-era plane crashes in…Aug 12, 2017, 1:50 p.m.