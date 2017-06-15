Trump: Congressman's condition 'more difficult' than first thought

President Trump speaks Thursday morning.

President Trump urged Americans on Thursday to pray for Rep. Steve Scalise as he fights for life a day after being shot on a baseball field.

"He's in some trouble," Trump said during a jobs event at the White House, calling Scalise a "great fighter" and "he's going to be OK, I hope."

The morning after visiting Scalise in the hospital, Trump said the congressman's challenges are "more difficult" than first thought.

The president also asked for prayers for lobbyist Matt Mika, also critically wounded during Wednesday's attack on Republican members of Congress who were attacked while practicing for an annual charity baseball game.

Trump said the universal support for Scalise and others wounded in the shooting might help heal the country's many political differences.

"We've had a very, very divided country for many years," Trump said.

