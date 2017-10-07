Trump threatens that only 'one thing' will work against North Korea

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the White House prior to his departure aboard Marine One on October 7, 2017. (Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

President Trump tweeted new storm warnings Saturday, this time aimed at North Korea.

In a pair of late-afternoon tweets, Trump wrote that negotiations with the truculent, isolated nation had backfired, "makings (sic) fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!"

He didn't make clear what that "one thing" is but has been hinting for several days that the time for diplomacy has passed, leaving a military strike as the most likely option.

Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

...hasn't worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

Trump tweeted Sunday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was "wasting his time" negotiating with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

On Friday, the morning after he met with the nation's top military commanders, Trump spoke in cryptic terms about the "calm before the storm." When asked to clarify, Trump said: "You'll find out."

Later Friday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders declined to clarify what Trump was hinting at.

Pentagon officials have predicted that a military clash on the Korean peninsula would likely result in civilian casualties on an enormous scale.

