Two Equifax executives retiring following massive data breach

Two top Equifax executives are retiring following the credit-reporting company's massive security breach, the company announced Friday evening.

Chief information officer David Webb will be replaced by internal IT manager Mark Rohrwasser and chief security officer Susan Mauldin will be replaced by IT Vice President Russ Ayres for the time being, the company said in the statement.

The changes are effective immediately, Equifax said.

The breach, which happened in the summer of 2017, affected up to 143 million U.S. customers and included names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, credit card numbers and other personal information.

To find out if you were affected by the incident, click here.

