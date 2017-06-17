US Navy: bodies of missing sailors found inside damaged destroyer USS Fitzgerald

The U.S. Navy says they found bodies of missing sailors inside the damaged destroyer USS Fitzgerald.

U.S. and Japanese vessels and aircraft have been looking for the seven missing crew members of the USS Fitzgerald after it crashed with a container ship four times its size Saturday.

The damaged missile destroyer returned to it's home port Yokosuka Naval Base, south of Tokyo, where flooding of the ship was stabilized.

This is a developing story.

