Watch: US Senate holds key vote on health care overhaul

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 06: Early morning Light hits the U.S. Capitol building on June 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Thursday June 8, former FBI Director James Comey will appear to before the Senate Intelligence Committee to testify. (Photo: Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Senate is holding a key vote in the GOP's attempt to repeal Obamacare.

The procedural motion would begin debate on a Republican health care bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Last week, the President pressed Republican senators to agree to an alternative to the Affordable Care Act before taking an August recess.

Sen. John McCain, who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer, announced he would return to Washington for the vote.

With all Democrats opposed to the plan, Republicans can only afford two no votes for the measure to move forward. If two Republicans vote no, Vice President Pence would cast the final vote to move forward.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to urge Republicans to "step up to the plate" for Tuesday's crucial Senate vote on their bill eviscerating much of the Obama health care law.

Before Tuesday's vote could get underway, protesters in the Senate chambers chanted "kill the bill" and "shame."

