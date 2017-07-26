Feds warns tourists about tainted alcohol at Mexico resorts after blackouts reported

Abbey Conner, John and Ginny McGowan and Austin Conner at Big Cedar Lake in West Bend on July 4, 2016. (Photo: Family photo)

The U.S. Department of State is alerting travelers to Mexico about possible tainted or counterfeit alcohol that could cause sickness and blacking out.

The department on Wednesday updated its information page specific to Mexico, cautioning vacationers who chose to drink alcohol to “do so in moderation and to stop and seek medical attention if you begin to feel ill.”

The warning noted: “The safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas is one of our highest priorities."

The updated warning comes in the wake of a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation surrounding a Wisconsin woman’s death that raised questions about drinks being served in all-inclusive resorts.

Following the initial report, the Journal Sentinel has received accounts from more than three dozen people reporting similar experiences after drinking limited amounts of alcohol at such resorts in Mexico.

The state department also said U.S. citizens should contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate in Mexico.

“The Embassy stands ready to provide appropriate consular services to any U.S. citizens in need."

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved