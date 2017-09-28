‘Veep' actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus diagnosed with breast cancer

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.
In a tweet Thursday afternoon, the EMMY Award-winning star of HBO’s “Veep” wrote, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.”
Just when you thought... pic.twitter.com/SbtYChwiEj— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017
Immediately after Louis-Dreyfus, 56, posted the note to Twitter, fans began responding with words of encouragement and support.
This seven-year breast cancer survivor sends love and holds you in the light.— Elizabeth Lehfeldt (@school_tales) September 28, 2017
Really glad you have all that support. My mum is still doing well 20 years on thanks to excellent treatment and care.— Zombride (@MariBiscuits) September 28, 2017
