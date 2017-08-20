One dead after vehicle hits bus stop in Marseille

PARIS (AP) - French media are reporting that at least one woman has died after a vehicle rammed into two bus stops in the French port city of Marseille.
They say a driver has been arrested in the scenic Old Port area of France's second-largest city.
The regional La Provence newspaper and BFM-TV say that at least one woman has died.
The incident comes just days after back-to-back van attacks in Barcelona and Spanish resort town of Cambrils killed 14 people.
This is a devleoping story and will be updated.
