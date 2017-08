US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on August 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey before a security briefing. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

President Donald Trump is giving remarks about national security in the wake of escalating tensions with North Korea.

The president said earlier this week the country would face "fire and fury" if they continued to pursue nuclear weapons.

