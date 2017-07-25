Wish you could talk to your pet? A pet translator could be coming

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: blanscape)

Ever wonder what your dog or cat is thinking?

Amazon says there may be technology that would make it possible to chat with your furry friend within the next ten years.

An analyst for Amazon found there’s high demand for this type of translation software.

The research behind the idea is based off of the language of prairie dogs. Prairie dogs have a surprisingly decipherable way of communicating that includes words for different types of predators and colors, according to North Arizona University biologist Con Slobodchikoff.

Slobodchikoff is confident that pet translation software is possible, but he warns potential users--- you may not want to know what your pet is actually thinking.

His prediction for what your cat actually wants from you?

“You idiot, just feed me and leave me alone.”

Buzz60