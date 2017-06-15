Wounded officer's first pitch highlights Congressional baseball game

Capitol Police Special Agent David J. Bailey throws out the first pitch before the start of the congressional baseball game. (Photo: Jack Gruber, USAT)

WASHINGTON — An emotional opening ceremony ahead of Thursday’s congressional baseball game came to a peak as special agent David Bailey, a Capitol Police Officer injured in the line of fire during Wednesday’s shooting in Alexandria, delivered the first pitch.

But even before that, the ball passed through a meaningful relay. A Budweiser Clydesdale started with the ceremonial game ball in center field. After trotting around the warning track to the first base dugout, the horse delivered that ball to Joe Torre, Major League Baseball’s Chief Baseball Officer.

Capitol Police Officer David Bailey, wounded in yesterday’s attack, throws out the first pitch at the Congressional Baseball Game. #CBG17 pic.twitter.com/Ym4NCYe5g2 — MLB (@MLB) June 16, 2017

Bailey hobbled onto the field on crutches, where he met Torre. The special agent gave one crutch away, put all his weight on his left foot, and delivered the ball over home plate to Roberto Clemente Jr, the son and namesake of the Hall of Famer. Clemente then ran out to meet Bailey, as the crowd erupts in cheers, staying on its feet well after the pitch.

Organizers from the game announced last night that proceeds from Thursday night’s charity game will also go to the Capital Police Memorial Fund.

