Young girl, stuffed head first in trash bag, found alive

ELMIRA, N.Y. — A young girl was found alive Tuesday inside a garbage bag behind a home in this upstate New York city less than 10 miles from the Pennsylvania border.

The child, whose age was not immediately available, was dehydrated and covered in waste but was listed in stable condition after being taken to a nearby hospital, according to WENY-TV, Horseheads, N.Y.

The backyard where she was found is less than a block from Grove Park in this city of about 30,000 residents and less than a half dozen blocks from Elmira College, a 1,300-student private liberal-arts school where tuition, room and board cost almost $54,000.

Neighbors who helped save the girl said they heard what they thought was a cat crying early Tuesday in an adjacent yard. But when they went to investigate, they saw the child's feet sticking out of the bag, the TV station reported.

@ElmiraPolice officials tell me the baby is ALIVE. Neighbors I spoke to say they found her in the back of the house in the brush.

The rescuers removed the child from the plastic garbage bag, called police and cleaned her up.

Child Protective Services officials with Chemung County government are involved in the case, but no one has been charged in the incident, Elmira police said.

