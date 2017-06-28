The future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk and approaches its berth next to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), left, and USS George Washington (CVN 73) after returning from Builder's Sea Trials and 7 days underway. (Photo: U.S. Navy, Imagery Cleared for public release)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Wednesday is a special day for Naval Station Norfolk: it officially turns 100 years old!

The base dates back to June 28, 1917, when President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation to purchase the former Jamestown Exposition site, along with additional land for use as a Naval Operating Base.

The site was established as Naval Operating Base Hampton Roads Virginia and was made up of Fifth Naval District Headquarters, Naval Training Station, Naval Air Station, Submarine Station, and Naval Hospital.

In 1945, Naval Operating Base Norfolk was renamed Naval Station Norfolk. The move was part of an effort to standardize base names, according to the governor's announcement.

Finally, in 1999, Naval Air Station Norfolk and Naval Station Norfolk merged into a single entity called Naval Station Norfolk.

The base is currently the largest naval station in the world!

