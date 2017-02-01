New twist to freezing your fat away

WESTLAKE -- You've probably seen the billboards around town about Coolsculpting. It's not a new procedure but it has evolved. Now it can freeze fat away in those hard to reach areas.

Sharon Fitzpatrick chills out while a vacuum like device attached to the inner part of her knee is literally freezing her fat cells.

"It feels like someone is holding a suction a vacuum up to your skin then it gets cold then it goes numb," she says.

The process, called cryolipolysis, doesn't harm the skin or cause frostbite, even though it's set at -11 degrees.

"Fat cells will crystallize and then once they crystallize they go through their own process of natural cell death and then you eliminate them naturally," says Karen Lawler, RN of Ohio Clinic for Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery.

Sharon says it works. That's why she's back for the tenth time, freezing a new spot. This time on her knees.

"That little paunch that was there I hated it and I never could get rid of it no matter how much weight I lost, so this took it down and I'm gonna do it again," Sharon says. Lawler adds, "The applicator is smaller and shaped a little differently so we can treat areas such as double chin, the knees, bra roll." On average the treatment claims to reduce the appearance of fat by about 20 percent. "My waistline is back where it was when I was young, I really love that and I've got a smaller bra size too," Sharon says. The procedure takes 45 minutes, has no down time, no needles, non surgical and patients can easily return to daily activities. There may be tenderness, redness, itching and bruising but those symptoms usually fade over time. Most report results in about a month.

