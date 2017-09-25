NFL Protests: How did we get here?

Players from around the NFL knelt or locked arms during the National Anthem, Sept. 24, 2017. It comes after President Donald Trump said players should be fired for such protests. (Credit; USA TODAY Sports Images)

For perspective, there are nearly 1,700 NFL player, one in eight of them chose to protest yesterday.

WKYC's Monica Robins takes a look at how we got to this point.

It started with Colin Kaepernick last year, when he declined to stand for the national anthem.

His reason, police brutality against people of color.

Today, Kaepernick can't find a job, but he started a movement.

Other followed Kaepernick's example by taking a knee, including the Cleveland Browns at their first home pre-season game.

Last week, a handful protested, prompting President Trump to use an Alabama rally to spike the political football.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag to say 'Get that son of a bitch off the field out right now! He's fired! He's fired!"

His comments were first intercepted first by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players,"

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said, " We must not let misguide, uninformed and divisive comments from the president or anyone deter us from our efforts to unify."

On Sunday more than 200 players around the league kneeled or locked arms in solidarity, including 21 Browns players who knelt on the sidelines at Lucas Oil Stadium, despite Colts fans booing.

The Titans, Seahawks, and Steelers chose not to be on the field for the anthem, except for one, former Army ranger Alejandro Villanueva came outside the tunnel to stand.

He now has the top selling jersey in the league.

© 2017 WKYC-TV