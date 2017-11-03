Suspicious activity causes north fence at WH to close; suspect in custody

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The north fence line at the White House is currently closed due to suspicious activity, US Secret Service tweeted Friday morning.
Authorities said they have a suspect in custody. Lafayette Park and north fence line along Pennsylvania Ave. remain closed.
North fence line of @WhiteHouse is closed due to suspicious activity, Uniformed Division is responding.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 3, 2017
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs