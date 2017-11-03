Suspicious activity causes north fence at WH to close; suspect in custody

The White House (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD, 2013 AFP)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The north fence line at the White House is currently closed due to suspicious activity, US Secret Service tweeted Friday morning.

Authorities said they have a suspect in custody. Lafayette Park and north fence line along Pennsylvania Ave. remain closed.

North fence line of @WhiteHouse is closed due to suspicious activity, Uniformed Division is responding. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 3, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV