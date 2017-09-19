Northeast Ohioans rally together for hurricane survivors

CLEVELAND - In the wake of devastating hurricanes Harvey and Irma, there is a desperate need for supplies in Florida and Texas. To help meet those needs, Channel 3 has teamed up with Q104, United Van Lines local agent Andrews Moving and Storage Company, Pilot Flying J and the Salvation Army for the "Northeast Ohio Cares Supply Drive" to collect specific goods for transport to storm ravaged areas.
The drive began this morning at 6am and Northeast Ohioans have been showing their generous nature all day long at collection points downtown and in the suburbs. Kinsmer Elementary School in Strongsville sent a truck loaded with several carts full of supplies. The local Coca Cola distributor brought 5 pallets of bottled water.
We've had individuals come with cars packed with supplies such as diapers, canned foods, paper towels and various cleaning supplies. And we're not done collecting! The drive will continue until 8pm at our studios in Cleveland and our remote locations will be open until at least 5pm. If you still want to donate, here's where you can go:
-
WKYC Studios - 1333 Lakeside Ave. Cleveland 44114 until 8pm
-
WalMart in Fairlawn: 3750 W. Market St. 44313 until 5pm
-
WalMart in North Olmsted: 24801 Brookpark Rd. 44070 until 5pm
-
WalMart in Aurora: 7235 Market Place Dr. 44202 until 5pm
We are collecting brand new cleaning supplies, baby supplies and non-perishable canned goods. Accepted donations include:
- Multiple sizes of diapers, including pull-ups
- Baby wipes
- Baby formula (powder only)
- Baby clothing detergent (powder only)
- Baby lotion
- Baby powder
- Baby bottles
- Bottled water
- Diaper-rash ointment
- Cotton Swabs
- First aid kits
- Gentle baby soap
- Non-perishable baby food
- Non-perishable canned goods
- Sponges
- Paper Towels
- Toilet Bowl Brushes
- Toilet Bowl Plungers
- Brooms
- Mops
- Dish Towels
- Garbage Bags
Due to transportation restrictions, the following items cannot be accepted.
- Aerosol cans
- Ammonia
- Ammunition
- Car batteries
- Charcoal/lighter fluid
- Charged scuba tanks
- Chemistry sets
- Cleaning solvents
- Darkroom chemicals
- Fertilizer
- Fire extinguishers
- Fireworks
- Fuels/oils
- Household batteries
- Kerosene
- Liquid bleach
- Loaded guns
- Matches
- Nail polish/remover
- Paint thinners
- Paints/varnishes
- Pesticides
- Poisons
- Pool chemicals
- Propane tanks
- Rubbing alcohol
- Sterno fuel
- Weed killer
So if you want to help, please be sure to swing by one of our locations, Every donation helps and is much appreciated!
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs