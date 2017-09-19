Northeast Ohioans rally together for hurricane survivors

CLEVELAND - In the wake of devastating hurricanes Harvey and Irma, there is a desperate need for supplies in Florida and Texas. To help meet those needs, Channel 3 has teamed up with Q104, United Van Lines local agent Andrews Moving and Storage Company, Pilot Flying J and the Salvation Army for the "Northeast Ohio Cares Supply Drive" to collect specific goods for transport to storm ravaged areas.

The drive began this morning at 6am and Northeast Ohioans have been showing their generous nature all day long at collection points downtown and in the suburbs. Kinsmer Elementary School in Strongsville sent a truck loaded with several carts full of supplies. The local Coca Cola distributor brought 5 pallets of bottled water.

We've had individuals come with cars packed with supplies such as diapers, canned foods, paper towels and various cleaning supplies. And we're not done collecting! The drive will continue until 8pm at our studios in Cleveland and our remote locations will be open until at least 5pm. If you still want to donate, here's where you can go:

WKYC Studios - 1333 Lakeside Ave. Cleveland 44114 until 8pm

WalMart in Fairlawn: 3750 W. Market St. 44313 until 5pm

WalMart in North Olmsted: 24801 Brookpark Rd. 44070 until 5pm

WalMart in Aurora: 7235 Market Place Dr. 44202 until 5pm

We are collecting brand new cleaning supplies, baby supplies and non-perishable canned goods. Accepted donations include:

Multiple sizes of diapers, including pull-ups

Baby wipes

Baby formula (powder only)

Baby clothing detergent (powder only)

Baby lotion

Baby powder

Baby bottles

Bottled water

Diaper-rash ointment

Cotton Swabs

First aid kits

Gentle baby soap

Non-perishable baby food

Non-perishable canned goods

Sponges

Paper Towels

Toilet Bowl Brushes

Toilet Bowl Plungers

Brooms

Mops

Dish Towels

Garbage Bags

Due to transportation restrictions, the following items cannot be accepted.

Aerosol cans

Ammonia

Ammunition

Car batteries

Charcoal/lighter fluid

Charged scuba tanks

Chemistry sets

Cleaning solvents

Darkroom chemicals

Fertilizer

Fire extinguishers

Fireworks

Fuels/oils

Household batteries

Kerosene

Liquid bleach

Loaded guns

Matches

Nail polish/remover

Paint thinners

Paints/varnishes

Pesticides

Poisons

Pool chemicals

Propane tanks

Rubbing alcohol

Sterno fuel

Weed killer

So if you want to help, please be sure to swing by one of our locations, Every donation helps and is much appreciated!

