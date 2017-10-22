Officer Leo Kinds Words

I've known Officer Leo since the first grade. He is the son of two educators, and a community minded individual, says Jim Melfi, Mayor of Girard, Ohio.

“This is a situation that has never occurred in our community. We have never had an officer hurt in the line of duty. We recognize the fact that this work, this police work, is the most dangerous work in our society. These officers are called upon to go to residences they don’t know the other people on the other side of the door."

“Last night Officer Leo died a hero. And we’re not surprised. If you knew this young man, you’re not surprised. He was that kind of individual”.

“Our town is certainly less of a town today because of our loss, of Officer Leo”.

