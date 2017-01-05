Ohio calls on analytics firms for government data effort

(Photo: DAMIEN MEYER, Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio is seeking firms to help the state with an effort to restructure its vast stores of government data so they can be mined for possible solutions to complex problems.



A request for proposals was issued Thursday. It kicks off an initiative that experts say would be among the most sweeping of its kind by any U.S. state.



The administration of Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) wants to use data analytics to tackle stubborn challenges including infant mortality, opiate addiction, hunger, dropout rates and unemployment. The idea is for personal identifying information to be stripped before cross-referencing the data to spot useful patterns.



Now, roughly 120 Ohio agencies, boards and commissions collect data stored in about 1,600 separate electronic information systems.



Kasich promoted the effort in Cleveland Thursday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.