Ohio Rep. Jim Renacci weighs in on issues

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police make arrest in Cleveland teen's murder
-
Arrest Made In Alianna Defreeze's Murder - Tiffany Tarpley
-
Investigator ' Corruption figure speaks out
-
Felony charge for man accused of shooting dog
-
Cleveland pastor says he misspoke to President Trump
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, Feb 2, 2017
-
Final Morning Weather For Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
-
Ways To Save For Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
-
Alianna Defreeze's family reacts
-
New Hooters restaurant with male servers
More Stories
-
Christopher Whitaker charged in murder of Alianna DeFreezeFeb. 3, 2017, 12:49 p.m.
-
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel banFeb. 3, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
-
UPDATE | Two people charged with fatal stabbing of…Feb. 3, 2017, 4:13 p.m.