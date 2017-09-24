Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigates Quadruple Fatal Crash in Stark County

The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash which left four people dead. The crash took place September 24, 2017 around 5:55 p.m on SR 43 south of State St.

Two men and two women were traveling northbound on SR 43 in a 2016 Dodge Challenger at an accelerated speed this afternoon. The driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off into a soy bean field.The vehicle continued through the field hitting a tree, causing the car to burst into flames.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle while the three other passengers were left inside.

All passengers in the car were severely burned, the Stark County Coroner's Office is working to make an accurate identification of those involved in the crash.

An investigation determined speed was the cause of the crash.

Upon positive identification of all occupants an updated media release will be provided.

According to Stark County, 20 lives have been lost this year.

