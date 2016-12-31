WKYC
Ohio State Highway Patrol reaches record drug seizures

Over just one year, state troopers have seized 156 pounds of heroin.

WKYC 9:34 PM. EST December 31, 2016

COLUMBUS, OHIO (AP) - - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the agency's new anti-drug emphasis is paying off with record seizures of heroin, opiates and other illegal substances.

The agency says troopers confiscated 156 pounds of heroin in 2016, a 290 percent increase from the previous year.

The agency has also seized a record amount of illegal painkillers and methamphetamines.

Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says the agency is building on a plan developed in 2011 to bring troopers into the state's efforts to reduce Ohio's addictions epidemic.

The patrol has doubled the number of drug-sniffing dogs to 34 statewide and now trains every trooper in techniques for locating illegal drugs.

Sellers says the agency has elevated the search for criminal activity on highways to the same level as traffic safety.


