COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A divided Ohio Supreme Court has overturned a convicted rapist's 112-year prison sentence imposed for crimes committed when he was 15.
The court ruled 4-3 Thursday that the 2008 sentence given to Brandon Moore constitutes cruel and unusual punishment and violates a U.S. Supreme Court mandate against life sentences for juvenile crimes not involving homicides.
Moore was tried as an adult and convicted by a jury in the 2001 armed kidnapping, robbery and gang rape of a 22-year-old Youngstown State University student.
Prosecutors argued Moore's sentence is constitutional because it involved multiple and consecutive sentences and not a single sentence of life without parole.
Moore's attorneys said such lengthy sentences for juveniles who didn't commit homicides must provide meaningful opportunity for release.
Moore will now be resentenced.
Ohio Supreme Court rejects teen rapist's 112-year sentence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A divided Ohio Supreme Court has overturned a convicted rapist's 112-year prison sentence imposed for crimes committed when he was 15.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two arrested after 'bump and steal' crash
-
Sheriff and K-9 Midge retiring
-
Ways to save
-
Police find blood in missing trustee's office
-
Channel 3 looks for Porch Pirates
-
BBB warns of online seller with local tie
-
Ways to save
-
Unhappy residents push for new village
-
Final AM Weather For Thursday, Dec 22, 2016
-
Parent allege price gouging over hatchimals
More Stories
-
Prisoner escapes custody during transport from…Dec 22, 2016, 5:26 p.m.
-
Man struck and killed in hit-skip at Superior and East Blvd.Dec 22, 2016, 7:51 p.m.
-
Plot thickens in case of missing Medina County manDec 22, 2016, 5:48 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs