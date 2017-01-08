Ohio treatment center staff would include recovering addicts

(Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A support group plans to open a northwest Ohio treatment facility for opiate addicts that will be staffed mostly with recovering addicts.



The Blade in Toledo reports (http://bit.ly/2iVluNm ) Team Recovery is partnering with Florida-based treatment center Recovery in the Light to open the center at Arrowhead Park in Maumee.



Co-founder Matt Bell says the facility will have 22 beds for detox and 38 beds for treatment and recovery for opiate addicts. Staff will include 24-hour nurses, psychiatrists and clinical directors.



Bell says about 75 percent of the staff will be in recovery themselves. Patients would stay 90 to 120 days.



Bell says Recovery in the Light will soon seek a permit from the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. He expects the facility to open in the spring.



