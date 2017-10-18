Olympian McKayla Maroney says Larry Nassar began molesting her at age 13

McKayla Maroney stands on the podium with her silver medal during the medal ceremony following the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault final on on August 5, 2012 during the London 2012 Olympic Games. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images, 2012 Getty Images)

The "Me Too" movement continues to unravel traumatic stories of abuse - some of them hit closer to the Mitten than others.

Gold medal Olympian McKayla Maroney released this statement on Twitter regarding abuse she endured from Dr. Larry Nassar since age 13.

