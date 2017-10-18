Olympian McKayla Maroney says Larry Nassar began molesting her at age 13

The "Me Too" movement continues to unravel traumatic stories of abuse - some of them hit closer to the Mitten than others.
Gold medal Olympian McKayla Maroney released this statement on Twitter regarding abuse she endured from Dr. Larry Nassar since age 13.
#MeToo pic.twitter.com/lYXaDTuOsS— mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) October 18, 2017
