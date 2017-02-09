One arrested after Strongsville Police chase ends in crash of stolen vehicle

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO - One person has been arrested while another is still on the loose after police were led on a high-speed chase on Cleveland’s West Side.

A traffic stop was being conducted after police noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Euclid.

Police say the vehicle fled the stop near West 150th Street and Interstate 71 North at speeds of around 100 mph Friday morning near 1 a.m.

The vehicle ended up driving over spike sticks that were set up by Ohio State Troopers before eventually crashing into a fence on West 58th Street just north of Denison Avenue.

No other details are available at this time.

