One dead after being shot on Cleveland's east side

Cleveland Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one dead Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a home at 13608 Blenheim Road for a male shot.

The victim was found lying on the ground.

He was transported to University Hospitals, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to investigations, it is believed that the victim was shot while sitting inside of a car in the driveway of a home on Blenheim Road around 2:42 p.m.

Officials believe it is possible that after being shot he attempted to drive away, coming to a rest a few feet away.

Several black males were seen fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

No further information is available at this time

