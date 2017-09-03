One dead after shooting outside the Dog Pound Lounge in Cleveland

A 29-year old man is dead after a shooting outside the Dog Pound Lounge in Cleveland, early Sunday morning.

According to reports, the victim was talking with a friend outside of the lounge located at East 186th and St. Clair Ave., when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

His friend was not injured, but the victim sustained gunshot wounds to his back and side.

He was transported to Fifth District Police where officials provided first aid until EMS arrived.

EMS then transported the man to University Hospitals where he later died.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (216) 621-1234.

