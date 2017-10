One dead in I-77 N accident that led to fuel spill, highway closure

ONE DEAD IN I-77 N ACCIDENT THAT LED TO - One person has been confirmed dead after a motorist collided with a fuel tanker on I-77 North Sunday morning.

At approximately 5am, a fuel tanker collided with a motorist traveling the wrong direction on I-77 North at Pershing Avenue. In an attempt to avoid the motorist, the fuel tanker swerved. The tank ruptured, according to Cleveland Fire Department, spilling around 500 gallons of fuel.

One person has been confirmed dead.

This is a developing story.

The highway will remain closed for several hours.

@ClevelandFire Crews on scene I77 North before Broadway. Wrong way driver head on collision. Fuel tanker spill. HazMat on scene. pic.twitter.com/dt6UbyVh8t — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 29, 2017

Cleveland Fire Department performing extrication. I-77 North shut down from Pershing to Broadway. HazMat, EPA on scene for fuel spill. pic.twitter.com/N74sVcYxcr — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 29, 2017

@ClevelandFire Crews respond with a truck loaded with absorbent and the foam trailer. Still on scene awaiting another fuel tanker. pic.twitter.com/XWX62EJjFt — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 29, 2017

© 2017 WKYC-TV