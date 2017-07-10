One for the Money: Monday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Cincinnati gender reveal party shooting
-
Former 98.1 WKDD host Matt Patrick dies at 58
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
-
Police Officer Shot In Uniontown - Tiffany Tarpley
-
15-Year-Old Set Fire, Caused $3 Million In Damage At Elkin Walmart: SBI
-
Fire burns Painesville ECKART plant
-
Matt Patrick dies of cancer
-
Special wish Cle makes a 9-year-old's dreams come true
More Stories
-
FORECAST | Hot, humid, unsettledFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Uniontown police officer in stable condition after…Jul 10, 2017, 3:49 a.m.
-
Lifesaving hair appointment finds melanomaJul 10, 2017, 6:14 p.m.