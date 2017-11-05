Ashtabula Township - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash that killed one man and injured another early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:16 a.m., Austin J. Williams and Aaron J. Hanna were traveling northbound on Jefferson Road near Howard Road. Drifting off the left side of the road, their car struck a mailbox, fence and two trees, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Williams, a 22-year-old Painesville native, was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The passenger, Hanna, a 21-year-old Geneva resident, was also taken to the medical center for serious injuries.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in this crash - a crash that remains under investigation.

© 2017 WKYC-TV