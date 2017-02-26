Oscars 2017: Winners' list

Overview of Oscar statues on display at "Meet the Oscars" at the Time Warner Center on February 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew H. Walker, 2010 Getty Images)

We'll be updating in real time as Oscar winners are announced. The 89th Academy Awards air live Sunday (ABC's coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT). Winners listed in bold.

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

WINNER: Moonlight

ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTOR

WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

DIRECTOR

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

WINNER: Moonlight

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

WINNER: Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

ORIGINAL SONG

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from La La Land

Can't Stop the Feeling! from Trolls

WINNER: City of Stars from La La Land

The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go from Moana

ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

WINNER: Sing

Timecode

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

WINNER: The White Helmets

FILM EDITING

Arrival

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

WINNER: The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

WINNER: La La Land

Passengers

ANIMATED FEATURE

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

WINNER: Zootopia

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

WINNER: Piper

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine, Denmark

A Man Called Ove, Sweden

WINNER: The Salesman, Iran

Tanna, Australia

Toni Erdmann, Germany

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

SOUND EDITING

WINNER: Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

DOCUMENTARY

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

WINNER: O.J.: Made in America

13th

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

WINNER: Suicide Squad

SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

