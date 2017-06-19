Otto Warmbier, US student freed from North Korea, has died in Ohio hospital

Otto Warmbier, the US student freed from North Korea, has died. His family made the announcement in a statement released by his Ohio hospital.
"We choose to focus on the— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) June 19, 2017
time we were given to be with this remarkable person," Otto Warmbier's family says following his death. pic.twitter.com/NTsfOLFVSN
Warmbier came back to Cincinnati last week in a coma after 18 months held in custody in North Korea.
Warmbier’s family learned that the University of Virginia student has been in a coma since March 2016, and the UC Health doctors said Thursday that he apparently suffered “respiratory distress,” and the oxygen supply to the brain was cut off.
