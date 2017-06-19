Otto Warmbier, US student freed from North Korea, has died in Ohio hospital

(Photo: NBC News)

Otto Warmbier, the US student freed from North Korea, has died. His family made the announcement in a statement released by his Ohio hospital.

"We choose to focus on the

time we were given to be with this remarkable person," Otto Warmbier's family says following his death. pic.twitter.com/NTsfOLFVSN — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) June 19, 2017

Warmbier came back to Cincinnati last week in a coma after 18 months held in custody in North Korea.

Warmbier’s family learned that the University of Virginia student has been in a coma since March 2016, and the UC Health doctors said Thursday that he apparently suffered “respiratory distress,” and the oxygen supply to the brain was cut off.

© 2017 Associated Press