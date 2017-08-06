Overnight fire in Lorain leaves many without shelter

(Photo: Ethan Bansek / Facebook)

The Lorain Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Thistle building at 700 Broadway at 12:35 Sunday morning.

Firefighters rescued two people from the second floor using ladders before going inside. They were forced to back out due to structural damage. The building's roof later caved in.

Crews were able to successfully evacuate the building with no injuries. The nearby Charleston building was also evacuated as a precaution.

Red cross is assisting six people displaced from the Thistle building, along with those forced out of the Charleston building.

Residents have not been allowed back into the Charleston building. "The Thistle building may have to come down before residents can move back in," says Lorain Fire Captain George.

The flames were put out by 2:30 a.m. As of 5:45 p.m. crews are still on scene dealing with non-extinguished hot spots.

