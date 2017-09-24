Patterson's Fruit farm is celebrating fall with its fall festival in Geauga County

(Photo: Jasmine Monroe / WKYC)

Although it may not feel like fall,it is.

Patterson's Fruit Farm in Geauga County is celebrating with its fall festival.

Families are able to enjoy summer like temperatures, while browsing through hundreds of pumpkins and gourds.

They can even taste delicious apple cider or take a hay ride down to the orchard to pick their own apples.

Pumpkin painting is also available weekday afternoons (2-6) as well as on weekends, the cost is $4.00 and includes pumpkin.

The fest is open daily now through October 29.

The farm is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The admission price is Mon-Fri $5.00 per person, Sat and Sun $8.00 per person.Seniors are $6.00 on Saturdays and Sundays.

