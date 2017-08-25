Pokémon GO teams up with Akron for downtown exploration

AKRON - Technically, Pokémon Go never left, but this time it's making its way to Akron with a stronger presence.

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has teamed up with Niantic, Inc., the developer and publisher of Pokémon GO, to encourage Akron residents and new University of Akron students, to explore the downtown area on Aug. 26 and 27.

Pokémon GO, a free location-based game on mobile devices, allows players to collect and train characters depending on their location. Over the next two days, players will notice an increased number of temporary PokéStops that will be strategically placed near local retailers and other destinations to encourage exploration of the city.

"Akron continues to explore ways to keep and attract talent and create more downtown vibrancy,” said Kyle Kutuchief, Knight Foundation program director for Akron, in a press release . “Encouraging University of Akron students to explore and interact with our city is central to this goal. Building on the popularity of Pokémon Go, this event will help showcase downtown's many offerings at the start of the academic year, and help connect people to place."

A list of activities will take place over the two days including drawing sessions, vendor areas, walking tours, photo opportunities and a social media scavenger hunt.

You can find a full list of activities taking place in downtown Akron on Aug. 26 and 27 at downtownakron.com

