Police arrested Israeli teen who made bomb threats at JCC sites in U.S.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The Deal Guy: Best pillow ever
-
Deal Guy: $35 WiFi Streaming Camera
-
Netflix introduces 'Skip Intro' button
-
Half Price Nike & New Balance: The Deal Guy
-
Perry Nuclear Power Plant
-
National Puppy Day With The CLE APL
-
Community rises up to help 'the next right thing'
-
Young, nonverbal girl found wandering alone on Cleveland's east side Sunday
-
Mother and son indicted in Katarina Bitterman case
-
Deal Guy: $27 Amazon Kitchen Steal
More Stories
-
Vigil held for 5-year-old allegedly beaten to deathMar 23, 2017, 11:09 p.m.
-
One injured after shooting near Beachwood PlaceMar 23, 2017, 10:27 p.m.
-
GOP suffers setback as Ryan postpones House vote on…Mar 23, 2017, 8:54 p.m.