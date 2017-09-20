All-clear issued after search for wanted man near Emory, VA Hospital

ATLANTA - An all-clear message has been issued by Emory police after a late afternoon search for a man who escaped authorities near the VA Hospital on Clairmont Road when they tried to arrest him.
According to a state from Emory, the university's police department received a call from Atlanta VA Medical Center Police that a person they had attempted to arrest on a probation violation had fled onto Emory's Clairmont Campus near the Lullwater Preserve.
DeKalb County K-9 units assisted Emory with the search, according to police. A shelter was put in place.
Emory Alert: There is a police emergency occurring on #Emory main campus. Shelter in place.— EMORY_CEPAR (@EMORY_CEPAR) September 20, 2017
Emory police said the man was not armed.
Authorities issued the all-clear around 5:40 p.m. even though the man had not been captured. Police said they were continuing to monitor the situation.
Emory Alert: An all clear has been issued for Emory University— Emory Police (@EmoryPolice) September 20, 2017
Emory returned to normal operations.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs